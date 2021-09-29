Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

