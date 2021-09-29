Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 5,727 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14,102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 151,318 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 79,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

