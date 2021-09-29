Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 247 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $267.83 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.26 and a 200-day moving average of $259.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

