Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Microsoft by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 33,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.