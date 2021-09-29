Deutsche Bank AG Sells 145,751 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Henry Schein worth $31,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,177,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after buying an additional 459,181 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 238,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after buying an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

