Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

MUR opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

