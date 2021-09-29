TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$121.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$121.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get TFI International alerts:

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. Insiders sold a total of 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TFII opened at C$130.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$139.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$118.05. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$55.15 and a 12 month high of C$146.78. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.