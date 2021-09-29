Analysts Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $43.12

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.96 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 72,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $2,542,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,913 shares of company stock worth $4,626,233 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

