Ergoteles LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

