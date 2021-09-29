Ergoteles LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average of $143.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

