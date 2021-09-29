Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 11,700 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

