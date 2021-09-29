Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after buying an additional 929,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 94.3% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

