BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,266,430 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,785,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $630,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $74,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.43, a PEG ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $74.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

