BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 64,450 Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,366,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

