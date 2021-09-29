Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,174 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

