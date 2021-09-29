Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 720,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,984 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

