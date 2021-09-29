Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,273 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 63.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average is $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,327,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

