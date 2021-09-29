Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 6,299 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.