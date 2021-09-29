Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,010 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,910 ($90.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,763.85 ($75.31).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,747 ($62.02) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,497.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,794.40. The firm has a market cap of £76.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

