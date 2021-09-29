DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €46.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

DWS stock opened at €36.16 ($42.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.92 ($32.84) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

