Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,010 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,763.85 ($75.31).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,747 ($62.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,497.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,794.40. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

