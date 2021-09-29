W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

GWW opened at $402.73 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

