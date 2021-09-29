Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHG opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

