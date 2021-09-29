Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $672,000 Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,642 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $132.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

