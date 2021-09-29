Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

