BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem stock opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $150.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

