Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42.

