Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $247,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 325.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

