Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $19,975,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

