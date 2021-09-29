Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

