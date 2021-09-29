11,863 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after buying an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

