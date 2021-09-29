Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,082 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESA opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

