11,236 Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,726 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $96,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,101 shares of company stock valued at $737,912 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.