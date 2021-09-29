Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $172.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.15 and its 200 day moving average is $169.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.