MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.