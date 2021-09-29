Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 32,101 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 802.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of POSCO by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of POSCO by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 188.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. POSCO has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

