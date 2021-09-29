Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 42,681 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SC opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

