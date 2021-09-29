Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

