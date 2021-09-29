Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,380 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 344,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 177,767 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 176,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

