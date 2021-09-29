Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 21,239 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $256.48 million, a PE ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

