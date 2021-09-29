Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,925 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 316.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

ABMD stock opened at $331.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.09. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.