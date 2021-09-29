Analysts Set Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Target Price at C$2.61

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRN. TD Securities set a C$2.50 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CVE:GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

