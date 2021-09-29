NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NOW stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $867.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NOW by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in NOW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 801,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NOW by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NOW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

