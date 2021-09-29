Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Ooma stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.45 million, a PE ratio of -171.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ooma by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

