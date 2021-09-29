Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 2,722 First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

RNLC stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

