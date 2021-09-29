Korea Investment CORP Sells 300 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 76,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 48,687 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $418.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $408.80 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

