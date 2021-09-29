Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,600 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

Shares of HZNP opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,650 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

