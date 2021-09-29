Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

ST stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

