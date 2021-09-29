Korea Investment CORP Buys 11,546 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Dada Nexus worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after buying an additional 2,188,096 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $20,810,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,008,000 after buying an additional 559,007 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,059,000 after buying an additional 553,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 124.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 655,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 363,342 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

DADA stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

