Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $488.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 168.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.23 and a 1-year high of $515.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.